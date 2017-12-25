By KEN BETT

A 35-year-old businessman stabbed his wife to death before committing suicide by taking poison in Kanthiari Kiego village, Igembe South.

Igembe South OCPD Jane Nyakeruma said the couple was identified as Francis Bundi and Alice Kinya, 32.

Ms Nyakeruma said the motive of the incident is suspected to be a domestic quarrel.

The police boss said they found the body of the woman in a poll of blood lying beside the man with foam oozing from his mouth.

She added that the body of the woman had multiple injuries inflicted on a piece of wood which was recovered at the scene.

EIGHT YEARS

Mr Bundi's brother Nelly Mugambi said the couple had domestic differences for the past eight years that they had been together.

Mr Mugambi said the couple who has left behind two sons who are in class six and class two have had frequent domestic quarrels.

“The two have had issues for eight years and my sister-in-law often left her matrimonial home and came back,’’ Mr Mugambi said.

Their bodies were taken to Nyambene Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

The incident comes barely one month after a woman stabbed to death by her husband in a domestic quarrel at Ikuu village, Igembe South.