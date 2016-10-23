By LUCAS BARASA

By DICKSON MWITI

The chairman of the Council of Governors Peter Munya has urged Chief Justice David Maraga to protect devolution.

Speaking when he received the Devolution Torch that is going round the 47 counties in celebration of successes in devolution in the last four years, Mr Munya said Mr Justice Maraga should emulate his predecessor, Dr Willy Mutunga.

The Meru governor said Dr Mutunga vehemently defended devolution from its enemies.

"As governors, we welcome Justice Maraga's appointment," Mr Munya said while speaking at Maili Tatu grounds in Meru after receiving the torch from Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana.

The CoG chairman said Dr Mutunga "saved devolution a lot."

"I hope Mr Justice Maraga will do [the same]," Mr Munya said.

He added that the Judiciary is crucial for the survival and success of counties.

POWER TO PROTECT DEVOLUTION

Mr Munya said: "The judiciary is a very vital arm of government that can protect devolution. We know the CJ will have many challenges in the dispensation of his duties but we plead with him to ensure devolution is protected."

He added that the Constitution has been given the Judiciary the power to protect devolution.

It is, at the same time, supposed to arbitrate between the other two arms of government without favouring either, Mr Munya added.

"We urge the CJ to stand firm and avoid serving the interests of any individual against the other," he said.

Prof Kibwana also hailed Mr Munya's defence of the system of governance that followed the enactment of the Constitution in 2010 which he said has transformed the country.

The Makueni governor also praised devolution saying it had made many young people to be recognised by various county governments.

He congratulated Mr Munya for supporting the youth in Meru County.

He said that governors had settled on Mr Munya to be their leader since he was “the most courageous, competent in terms of law, just and the best defender of devolution as he had already proved.”

Mr Munya launched the Governors’ Youth Business Challenge where young people will present their entrepreneurial ideas.