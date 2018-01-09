The bishops died on the spot when their vehicle collided head-on with an oncoming car.

A mega tent has been set up at the grounds to accommodate thousands of faithful and residents expected to attend.

Bodies of the three prelates will be interred after a joint funeral service at Maili Tatu.

By DAVID MUCHUI

More by this Author

Three African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) bishops who died in a grisly crash at Wamumu on the Embu-Nairobi road on December 29, 2017 are being laid to rest today.

Bishops Philip Kubai, Stanley Karuru and Moses Ntoeruri will be laid to rest in church compounds within their respective dioceses.

AIPCA Meru County chairman Geoffrey Luruti said bodies of the three prelates will be interred after a joint funeral service at Maili Tatu.

The service is being led by AIPCA Archbishop Julius Njoroge.

Various leaders including President Uhuru Kenyatta are attending the funeral service at Maili Tatu grounds in Igembe Central.

A mega tent has been set up at the grounds to accommodate thousands of faithful and residents expected to attend the funeral.

Bishop Kubai will be interred at Jude AIPCA Linjoka Church, Bishop Ntoeruri at AIPCA Kaurine Church and Bishop Karuru at St Rosa AIPCA Church.