Meru County to start branding coffee

By MWITI MARETE

More by this Author

The Meru Government is set to brand its own coffee to increase earnings from the cash crop.

Mr Ntoitha M’Mithiaru, the cooperative, trade and tourism executive said the county is one of the best producers of quality coffee in the world and developing a brand would earn farmers more income.

“Farmers came together in 2014 and formed Meru County Coffee Millers Union. Through the union they have been able to get better prices from sales. The lowest (amount) farmers have been paid is Sh60 per kilo and highest is Sh130,” he said.

He said the payment to the farmers depends on the international markets but will change with value addition.

He said cartels were swindling farmers but they have now been sensitised through seminars organised by the county government.

Challenges that farmers faced, including access to fertilizer and seedlings, have also been addressed.