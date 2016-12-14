By DAVID MUCHUI

Tens of women from Marere Village in Meru on Tuesday barricaded the Meru-Isiolo road demanding the arrest of an assistant chief accused of torturing his wife.

The enraged women said the administrator has been applying pepper on his wife’s private parts, broke her teeth and caused injuries on her body.

They blocked the road with stones and sat on the road barring motorists for several hours demanding the arrest of the assistant chief.

The residents want action taken against the man whom they said has no moral authority to act as an administrator in the area.

Ms Consolata Kanana, one of the demonstrators, said the assistant chief has been assaulting his wife and then bragging about it in the village.

She said they were incensed by the man’s move to beat up his wife even after sending her to graze cattle.

“We are tired of seeing our fellow woman suffering under the brutal husband who is also our assistant chief.

“He has been insulting women in the village after beating up his wife. We will not entertain his brutality anymore,” Ms Kanana said.

She said he has been parading his wife around the village after assaulting her.

The wife showed scars she has sustained in the beatings as well as a set of teeth she lost after attacks by her husband.

Meru Woman Representative Florence Kajuju called on the police and Buuri deputy county commissioner to take action against the assistant chief.

“It is unfortunate that the very administrator who should be resolving family disputes is a culprit. We have learnt that this is not the first time that the assistant chief is assaulting his wife and insulting women in the village. He should be arrested and be arraigned in court to face the full force of the law,” Ms Kajuju said.