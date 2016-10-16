Meru elders protest against Muthaura's leaning

By DAVID MUCHUI

More by this Author

A section of Njuri Ncheke elders disrupted a meeting at Chuka University on Saturday, accusing a patron of favouritism.

Tens of elders walked out of the Ameru Professionals’ Conference after Lapsset Chairman Francis Muthaura, who is the patron of Njuri Ncheke Council of Elders, appeared to be favouring one of the factions.

The faction, led by Mr Paul M’Ithinkia and Mr Phares Rutere, said it has cut links with Mr Muthaura accusing him of leaning towards the group led by Mr Linus Kathera.

This is after Mr Muthaura brokered a deal to unite the warring groups and helped draft a constitution spelling out the leadership structure, term of leadership, leadership code and financial management of Njuri Ncheke.

Mr M’Ithinkia’s group boycotted the peace-making meeting citing security reasons.

Chuka University Vice Chancellor Erastus Njoka - who is also the Chairman of the Ameru Professionals Association - and Lands CS Jacob Kaimenyi tried to dissuade them from leaving the meeting.

“We were incensed by Mr Muthaura’s move to speak about Njuri Ncheke affairs at a public gathering. He knows too well that we wrote a letter to him denouncing his position as a Njuri Ncheke patron. We supported him before he started favouring one group,” Mr M’Ithinkia said.

He said Mr Muthaura was appointed as the patron by his faction hence it had the power to oust him.