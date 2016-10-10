Meru politics hots up as leaders form alliances

By KENNEDY KIMANTHI

Meru Governor Peter Munya and Senator Kiraitu Murungi are making forays into each other's strongholds as realignments continue shaping the political future of the county in the run-up to the 2017 elections.

Senator Kiraitu is campaigning for the governor's post as the incumbent plans to retain it.

The senator has picked businessman Titus Ntuchiu as his potential running mate.

Mr Ntuchiu is from Tigania, Mr Munya’s backyard, and his selection is seen as a move to bolster the senator’s popularity in the region.

Senator Murungi has also teamed up with the vocal Igembe South MP Mithika Linturi - who will be vying for the senator position - and Woman Representative Florence Kajuju who will be seeking re-election.

The three form the 'Kikali' team, which has the support of a majority of Meru MPs, promising revolutionary change.

“Ours is a team of like-minded leaders who want to change the way things are done in the county. We are asking that you rally behind us,” Kubai Kiringo, Igembe Central MP, said on Sunday during a fundraiser at Kiengu.

Mr Linturi said they are not happy with the way the county is being run.

“We don’t know where money allocated to the county government is going. Services in the water and health sectors have deteriorated. Time for change has come,” Mr Linturi said at the same event.

Governor Munya - who has been holding meetings with opinion leaders in South Imenti, Mr Murungi’s backyard, - is yet to name his running mate.

His deputy - deputy Raphael Muriungi - announced he will be vying for the Igembe South parliamentary seat.

He has however exuded confidence of an early win in the forthcoming elections.

The governor has teamed up with Water executive Mary Mwiti - who has expressed interest in the woman representative post - and Agriculture executive Jenaro Gatangugi who is eyeing the senator position.

The three have announced they will vie on a Party of National Unity ticket.

“I also have a team. A very big team. When the time comes I will unveil who they are,” Mr Munya told a leaders' meeting at Kagwampungu Church in South Imenti last week.

Former Tigania West MP Kilemi Mwiria said he is still in the race for the governor’s position.

“I will vie on [a] Jubilee Party ticket,” he told mourners at a burial in Maua in the presence of Governor Munya and Mr Linturi.

But lawyer Mugambi Imanyara - who is also a contester for the senatorial position - asked Mr Munya and Mr Mwiria to unite and agree on who to support.