More than 170 squatters who have been living in the Meru University of Science and Technology (MUST) compound have been relocated, with each family going home with Sh164,000.

The university had set aside a 38-acre piece of land where the 38 families are now expected to relocate to.

Vice Chancellor Japheth Magambo said the university has 1,200 acres of land and some squatters were living next to the lecture halls.

“It is not allowed by law for university students to live with civilians in the same compound. We are happy they have agreed to be relocated from the controversial piece of land,” Prof Magambo said.

He spoke at Njuri Ncheke shrine on Friday during a public meeting.

The squatters had earlier accused the government of reneging on its promise to give them alternative land for settlement after acquiring the land at Nchiru for the university.

They had also claimed that the government had done little to address their plight despite offering the land for the establishment of the university in the late 1960s.

“We are looking for more land to ensure we have enough space for expansion,” Prof Magambo said.

Leaders present asked the university to give the squatters priority during employment.

The university had earlier sued the squatters after they failed to relocate.

It claimed that their stay was obstructing efforts to expand infrastructure at the university.

The university said it had made efforts to assist the squatters restart their lives but they declined the offer for many years but they have finally agreed to leave.