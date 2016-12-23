By DARLINGTON MANYARA

More by this Author

The driver of a Modern Coast bus who was recently filmed speeding on the wrong side of the road at the Nithi black spot on the Meru-Chuka road has been charged with reckless driving.

Mr Robert Nabea Mugambi was also charged with carrying excess passengers and risking their lives due to careless driving.

The court heard that he overtook other vehicles and crisscrossed the lane at the Nithi black spot on December 16, 2016.

He admitted driving on the wrong lane but denied carrying excess passengers.

Mr Mugambi told the magistrate that he was carrying 45 passengers in the bus, registration number KCG 908S, owned by a Mombasa businessman.

Meru Principal Magistrate Monica Maroro released him on a Sh300,000 bond with a surety of similar amount or Sh150,000 cash bail pending the hearing of the case on March 1, 2017.

The case will be mentioned on January 3.

The court also ruled that the driver's licence be withdrawn until the case is heard and determined.