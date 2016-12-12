By KENNEDY KIMANTHI

Chaos and confusion marred Jamhuri Day celebrations in Meru after supporters of Governor Peter Munya and those of Senator Kiraitu Murungi almost disrupted the event.

Trouble began immediately Mr Munya arrived at around 10.45am and went straight to the dais at the Meru National Polytechnic where he was received by County Secretary Julius Kimathi, county employees and his supporters.

Only one stanza of the national anthem was sang as Kiraitu's supporters donning Jubilee T-shirts started walking out of the meeting.

One of the emcees, Julius Mugambi, invited Mr Munya's political advisor, Bishop John Ataya, to pray but North Imenti Deputy County Commissioner Jim Njoka could here none of it.

The two struggled for the microphone, but eventually, Bishop Ataya prayed for the county and the governor before the microphone was snatched from him.

Mr Njoka told the crowd that no activities would proceed until his boss, County Commissioner Wilfred Nyagwanga, arrived.

Mr Nyagwanga arrived a few minutes later and went straight to inspect a guard of honour together with Mr Munya.

The two did not speak to each other.

But even as the national anthem was sang for a second time, Mr Murungi, who was accompanied by Meru County MPs allied to his Kikali (Kiraitu, Kajuju, Linturi) outfit and their supporters arrived.

They then lined up and also claimed to inspect the marching parade.

The sitting arrangement had left out Mr Murungi and his handlers were forced to look for an alternative seat for him.

There was even more confusion as entertainers took sides in singing praises for their preferred leaders who joined them in traditional dances.

Police had a hard time trying to control some of their supporters who were running into the field to join them.

The senator and governor are embroiled in a fierce political contest for the Meru gubernatorial seat in the 2017 elections.

Senator Murungi accuses Mr Munya's administration of embezzling county funds in the name of development.