Meru Governor Peter Munya has accused Senator Kiraitu Murungi of not reading and understanding the Constitution before the 2013 polls.

Mr Munya said this is the main reason the senator is in pursuit of the gubernatorial position in the 2017 August General Elections.

The county boss observed that before the 2013 elections, Meru leaders had met and decided on the different positions they would vie for.

“That is the whole truth. He chose a position he thought was powerful and now wants the prestige that comes with the governor’s position.

"Meru people should realise they are not being told the truth that it is not about my development record as the governor but the selfish agenda and the control of resources,” he said.

The Meru boss spoke on Thursday evening at Kagwamungu Church in South-Imenti where he met local leaders.

The two leaders are embroiled in a vicious political war over who will be the next Meru Governor with each rallying locals to support their bids.

They have been holding political rallies in different parts of Meru County tearing into each other’s development record and the use of public resources.

But Mr Munya sought to defend the use of Sh7 billion which the senator has claimed was embezzled by county officers.

“Out of the budget we get every financial year about Sh2 billion goes into the health sector.

"The County Assembly gobbles about Sh800 million. On average, about 70 per cent of Meru funds goes into recurrent expenditure and the rest into development expenditure.

“When he (Kiraitu) comes again asking how the money has been spent explain that to him,” Mr Munya told the leaders.

He also defended his administration against claims of skewed job distribution amongst the three Meru subtribes saying over the years, equality has been observed.

“You cannot give one farmer a tractor and the other an ox-cart. It cannot be fair. The county government hopes to build a united, prosperous and green model county. It is propaganda to claim that Munya does not employ the Imentis,” said the governor.

Nkuene ward MCA Nick Mburugu commended the county administration saying an admirable development progress has been made during the governor’s tenure.