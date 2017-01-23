By DAVID MUCHUI

Meru Governor Peter Munya has urged his supporters to avoid being lured into registering as Jubilee Party members by politicians ahead of the coming nominations.

Speaking at Maili Tatu in Igembe Central during the issuance of county saccos seed capital amounting to Sh22.5 million on Sunday evening, Mr Munya called on residents to help him vanquish his opponents during the August elections.

In a well-attended rally, Mr Munya said the Party of National Unity (PNU) will hold grassroots elections from February 6 in preparation for nominations.

“Supporters of PNU should register as members and buy membership cards and avoid the Jubilee Party. The law does not allow one to belong to two political parties. If you are registered by Jubilee, you cannot be allowed to register in PNU,” Mr Munya said while reiterating the party’s support for President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He urged his supporters to register as voters so that he can beat the Jubilee candidate in the general elections.

“I did not join the president on Saturday because he was coming to drum support for his party. This is because we have decided to vote for PNU en-masse in the coming elections.

“We want many party members who will give it strength nationally. In the August elections, let us vote for PNU candidates to give us momentum for 2022,” he said.

PNU BILLBOARDS

Mr Munya condemned the destruction of PNU billboards in Maua and Meru Town and called for police investigations into the incident.

“If the police do not take action, we will say ‘tit for tat is a fair game’. We will not be intimidated by the use of government machinery,” the PNU leader said.

However, Mr Munya was forced to contain his remarks on PNU’s resolution to support Mr Kenyatta after a section of the crowd started shouting in opposition.

He hit out at Tigania East MP Mpuru Aburi over remarks he made during the Jubilee party launch, claiming that the county government had misappropriated billions of shillings allocated for mega dams by the national government.

TEACH ABURI A LESSON

“It is unfortunate that a leader can tell lies [in front of] the president. PNU supporters should teach Mr Aburi a lesson in the coming elections,” Mr Munya said.

In the meantime, Njuri Ncheke elders in Igembe South have given a 14-day ultimatum to those behind the vandalism of PNU billboards in Maua Town to turn themselves in.

The suspects risk being cursed by the elders if they fail to surrender after the notice expires.

The notice seen by Nation states, “‘Kithiri’ oath will be conducted against persons who burnt and destroyed PNU billboards erected at Kaciongo area. Show yourself to any elder or PNU member before 14 days are over”.