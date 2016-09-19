By LUCAS BARASA

Meru Governor Peter Munya has pushed for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election in the 2017 polls due to his “good performance.”

Addressing worshippers at PCEA Mwendantu in Meru Town on Sunday, Mr Munya, however, said he would not join the Jubilee Party and that he would square it out with Deputy President William Ruto in the 2022 elections.

“More candidates will also vie for the presidency in 2022. It will not be I and him (Mr Ruto) alone,” Mr Munya said amid applause.

Although some local leaders had indicated their support for Mr Ruto to succeed President Kenyatta in 2022, if the Head of State wins a second term, Mr Munya said not all residents will back the DP.

“Since we are in a democratic country, it is Kenyans who will decide. I support President Uhuru Kenyatta. That is why I am campaigning for him but in 2022 I will battle it out with his deputy,” Mr Munya said.

He went on: “That is the reason I won’t join Jubilee Party as it is meant to help him (Mr Ruto) ascend to the presidency.”

NEW PARTY LAWS

He warned that it would be difficult for those joining Jubilee to leave due to recent changes in law.

“It will be like what people used to say in the past about going to Mombasa, that it is easier to go but hard to leave. Once you board [the] Jubilee bus, the door closes,” Mr Munya said.

The Meru governor, who has been a thorn in the flesh of the Jubilee administration due to his stand on various issues, insisted he would seek re-election on a PNU ticket despite Jubilee leaders saying it was among the parties that had been dissolved.

Mr Munya named roads, street lighting and planned building of mega dams as some of the things President Kenyatta had done for Meru people.

“The President should be rewarded for his good work so that he can serve for 10 years.

“I should also be re-elected as I have done well so as to continue with my work. The constitution only allows governors to serve for 10 years and after that I will go for [the] presidency,’ he said.

ACHIEVEMENTS

He also cited Meru County government’s achievements in agriculture, water, cooperative and savings societies, infrastructure and cleaning towns and wondered why locals would want to deny him a second term.

The governor questioned why his ally-turned-foe Kiraitu Murungi was interested to be Meru governor for just one term.

“Which agenda do you have for just one term? Why should you (residents) elect a person with no experience in running a county government and waste one year trying to get direction?” he asked.

Mr Munya said he was being fought for firmly opposing grabbing of public land.

He announced that the refurbishment of Kinoru Stadium at a cost of about Sh200 million would be completed in the next three months after the previous contractor was replaced for working slowly.

A master plan for the fast-growing Meru Town was also ready and would be launched “soon”, he said.