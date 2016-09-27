Munya to appear before Senate next week

By LUCAS BARASA

Meru Governor Peter Munya says he is to appear before the Senate on October 4.

Asked by the Nation about reports that he was to appear before the Senate today (Tuesday), Mr Munya answered to the negative.

On September 8, Mr Munya moved to court to block his imminent arrest for failing to appear before the Senate.

The governor claimed that he complied with the Senate summons on September 5 as he sent a delegation from the county finance department to respond to audit queries on his behalf.

However, the Senate sent them away and demanded Mr Munya to appear in person.

He said he was attending a Council of Governors meeting on the day he was to appear before the Senate.

Through lawyer Peter Wanyama, Mr Munya argued that his prosecution would be malicious in the event he is arrested for disobeying the summons.