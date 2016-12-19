By DAVID MUCHUI

By ISABEL GITHAE

Party of National Unity (PNU) leader Peter Munya Sunday stormed the backyard of his rival Senator Kiraitu Murungi, but trained his guns on Deputy President William Ruto, promising to give him a run for his money in the 2022 presidential elections.

Addressing rallies in Central Imenti and South Imenti, Mr Munya said: “The presidency cannot oscillate within Central and Rift Valley forever.”

Mr Ruto has declared he will go for the top seat in 2022 after President Uhuru Kenyatta, that is, if the latter wins a second term next year.

While Mr Munya says he backs President Kenyatta’s re-election in 2017, he will vie for the seat in 2022.

The Meru governor, who was accompanied by aspirants for various seats on a PNU ticket in the coming elections, accused Mr Ruto of plotting to return the country to a one-party state regime through folding up of parties to form Jubilee Party.

Speaking at Katheri during a rally to popularise PNU, Mr Munya said there is need for enhanced democracy in the country.

“Mr Murungi and his team are currently in Igembe accompanying the man from Rift Valley, who is pushing the one-party agenda. I request you to reject their advances,” Mr Munya said.

JUBILEE ELECTIONS

Mr Munya, who urged the residents to re-elect him, said Jubilee has failed to hold free and fair elections in the counties, with some aides and friends of politicians being named as officials.

Mr Munya was referring to the polls in Meru, in which close allies of Mr Murungi were elected last Thursday to run the party in the county, causing an outcry from some members.

“PNU will do free and fair elections unlike Jubilee Party whose elections were done by a chosen few. In Meru, they ended up selecting cronies of some leaders. PNU will do its elections from the grassroots, “Mr Munya said.

During Jubilee Party polls last Thursday, Mr Murungi’s closest allies, former Igembe MP Joseph Muturia and nominated MCA Alhaji Mwendia were elected Meru chairman and secretary-general respectively.

While urging the Imenti people to uphold a 2013 pact giving the Nyambene people the gubernatorial position for 10 years, Mr Munya accused Mr Murungi of using the Deputy President to fight him.

CASTIGATES KIKALI

He hit out at a team nicknamed ‘Kikali’ (acronym for Kiraitu, Kajuju and Linturi) led by Mr Murungi saying they are out of touch with the people and are relying on Mr Ruto to hold meetings.

The team, which includes Women Representative Florence Kajuju and Igembe South MP Mithika Linturi, has launched a vicious campaign to dislodge Mr Munya in the 2017 polls.

Mr Murungi is to vie for the gubernatorial seat, Mr Linturi is seeking to be Meru senator while Ms Kajuju is defending her seat.

While welcoming the sentiments by Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho that those engaging in violence in political campaigns will face the law, Mr Munya said the police should start with arresting Jubilee Party supporters whom he accused of causing the chaos.