By IRENE MWENDWA

Former Interior Principal Secretary Mutea Iringo has said he will revive all stalled projects started by his predecessors if elected the North Imenti MP.

Mr Iringo, who plans to vie for the seat on a Jubilee Party ticket said: “I will revive all abandoned projects started by previous political regimes.”

Addressing members of Gakurine Gichunge Self-Help Group, Mr Iringo said it is wrong for leaders to abandon projects started by their rivals after getting into office.

“The revival will be my first priority to address the needs of locals. This is because I am thinking about people and not just helping myself,” he said.

He said his main aim of seeking to be MP is to “help people in a way that they could help themselves.”

He said he is steadfast in the Jubilee Party and is certain of winning in the August elections.

The former PS urged youth to register as voters in large numbers and support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election.