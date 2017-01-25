By DAVID MUCHUI

The National Safety and Transport Authority (NTSA) has mapped two roads in Meru County which are considered to be high risk to motorists.

Addressing the media during a crackdown at Timau, NTSA deputy director in-charge of road safety Aden Hared said the Meru-Nanyuki road and Meru-Embu road are prone to accidents.

Others are Isiolo-Marsabit and Makuyu-Sagana roads.

The Isiolo-Marsabit road has been mapped due to many accidents caused by speeding.

He said NTSA enforcement officers have been assigned risky stretches of the four roads to monitor speeding and educate drivers on road safety.

“We are doing evidence-led enforcement of the high risk roads. The section between Timau and Isiolo junction on Meru-Nanyuki road is high risk.

“We are conducting speed checks and private vehicle drivers are the [greatest] offenders,” Mr Hared said.

SPEEDING TIMES

He said a study done by NTSA had established that most traffic offences are committed from 4am to 10am and 5pm to 12am.

“Most of the accidents we come across are a result of speeding.

“Cases of misjudging distance and improper overtaking happen when a driver is speeding.

“We are educating the motorists on the need to observe speed limits on the high risk areas,” he said.

Mr Hared advised members of public and motorists to make use of the NTSA mobile app to report traffic offences for quick response by enforcement officers.

“We have ensured our process is transparent where motorists choose to pay cash bail or go to court the same day. We urge members of the public to be vigilant and report any cases of corruption among our enforcement officers,” he said.