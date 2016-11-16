Njuri Ncheke elders have threatened to punish Chuka University Vice Chancellor Prof Erastus Njoka for supporting a group led by ‘banished’ leaders.

Speaking at the Nchiru Shrine, Njuri Ncheke Secretary General Josphat Murangiri said Prof Njoka was immature in the council's affairs and should concentrate on university leadership.

The group led by Mr Phares Rutere and Mzee Paul M’Ithinkia rejected Mr Francis Muthaura as Njuri Ncheke patron and replaced him with Prof Njoka .

Mr Rutere and Mr M’Ithinkia, who were ousted from leadership early this year and were required to pay a fine for ‘misconduct’, instead formed a breakaway group.

They have accused Mr Muthaura of favouring their rivals in recent efforts to unite the warring groups.

The Chuka University VC joins the list of prominent Meru leaders, including Lands Cabinet Secretary Jacob Kaimenyi, Meru Senator Kiraitu Murungi and former Finance Minister David Mwiraria who had to pay ‘Mirongo Ithatu’ fine to be restored to the council.

‘Mirongo Ithatu’ fine comprises of a bull, he-goat among other items.

Mr Murangiri warned Prof Njoka against working with the banished elders or face a Njuri Ncheke curse.

“A decree made in the 1940s directed that no Njuri Ncheke declaration should be made outside the Nchiru Shrine. The elders who have refused to pay ‘Mirongo Ithatu’ fine met at Meru ASK showground and purported to appoint Prof Njoka as their Patron. The Meru people should ignore the group because they have refused to honour our laws,” Mr Murangiri said.

He said Prof Njoka is yet to go through vital Njuri Ncheke rites hence he was unqualified to hold any position.

INVITING A CURSE

“By working with banished elders, Prof Njoka is inviting a curse and plotting his own downfall. The Vice Chancellor should go back to his local shrine for further initiation before he can qualify for leadership. He is an academic professor but a professor in Njuri Ncheke affairs,” he remarked.

Mr Murangiri said Mr Rutere and Mr M’Ithinkia would be allowed into the Nchiru Shrine if they paid up their fine.

"If Prof Kaimenyi, Senator Kiraitu and former minister Mwiraria paid their fine, who are these two men to disobey the council?" he posed.

About 500 elders from Meru and Tharaka-Nithi counties endorsed Prof Njoka.

Prof Njoka, who attended the meeting of the rebel group said he would consider the appointment as patron.

The divisions in Njuri Ncheke were stirred by the installation of Senate Majority Leader Kithure Kindiki as an elder and Ameru community spokesman in January 2015.

A week later, Meru County government supported what they called the first ever democratic election in Njuri Ncheke leading to the ouster of Mr Rutere and Mr M’Ithinkia.