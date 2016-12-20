By DAVID MUCHUI

More by this Author

Party of National Unity (PNU) leader Peter Gatirau Munya has said the political outfit is winning support across the country, with aspirants from central Kenya joining it in large numbers.

Mr Munya said he has held meetings with several politicians interested in joining PNU from Nakuru, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Laikipia and the coastal region.

“Very many politicians are ready to join PNU because I am meeting them daily. PNU is going places in providing democratic space in this region,” he said.

Speaking during the second day of PNU rallies in Imenti South Monday, Mr Munya said the fallout experienced in Jubilee Party during the election of interim leaders was just the tip of the iceberg.

“Jubilee Party should brace itself for more disputes during its nominations. The chaos and discontent witnessed during the election of interim leaders is a result of lack of democracy. In democracy, you must give people space to choose their leaders,” he said.

Mr Munya said PNU will cause a political Tsunami in the region, buoyed by “lack of democracy in the Jubilee Party”.

The Meru governor said PNU is ready to offer a place to politicians who embrace an open democratic space in the country.

“We are assuring the President that he has our support in his re-election bid.

“However, we will have candidates in all other elective positions. I urge the Meru people to support this party because it will lead us to State house in 2022,” he said.

Mr Munya was accompanied by former Transport PS Cyrus Njiru, who is also eying the Embu gubernatorial seat as well as several aspirants from Meru County.

WILLIAM RUTO

While emphasising his support for President Uhuru Kenyatta, Mr Munya claimed Deputy President William Ruto is spoiling Mr Kenyatta’s votes in the region.

“The deputy president is always following the president in his meetings in the region denying him freedom to talk to the people. He is spoiling the President’s votes and Kikuyu elders have made the complaints,” he said.

Mr Munya said his opponents led by Senator Kiraitu Murungi are working for Mr Ruto and have no interest in campaigning for Mr Kenyatta.

“The team led by Mr Murungi is always talking about the deputy president and his 2022 bid. They have nothing to do with the president,” the PNU leader said.

Mr Munya expressed confidence in his re-election bid despite intensified opposition from Mr Murungi, who is seeking to unseat him.

Mr Munya’s caravan toured Mr Murungi’s backyard where he called for support citing his development record and future ambitions.