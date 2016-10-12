Police seize over 1,000 litres of illicit brew in Meru

By DICKSON MWITI

Police have seized more than 1,000 litres of illicit alcohol in a dawn crackdown on in Njia Ward, Meru County.

Chang'aa, muna and marwa, which are mainly consumed in rural areas, were found during the raid by Igembe Central Sub-County Deputy County Commissioner Buxton Mayabi and other administrators.

Equipment used in the preparation of the alcohol was also destroyed in the operation.

“We have burnt down all the equipment that the brewers have been using so they can feel the pain of buying more.

“In the future, we shall also ensure we are keen on arresting those bringing such apparatus into the area,” Mr Mayabi said.

Mr Mayabi said those involved in the illegal business should brace for hard times ahead.

“The government is there to protect the lives of its people and we will not in any way stand to see our people suffer from the consumption of these toxic drinks," he added.

He asked chiefs and their assistants to take an active role in the battle against the illicit alcohol in their jurisdictions.

At the same time, the senior administrator warned chiefs against hiding brewers saying such officers will be sacked.

“We will not condone any rogue chiefs and I therefore urge you to follow the law and guidelines of your duties to the letter,” he said.