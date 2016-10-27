By DICKSON MWITI

Police in Igembe South have shot a mad man after he allegedly stormed Maua station and threatened to attack officers.

Mr Felix Thuranira was shot on the hand and was later taken to Nyambene Sub-County Hospital for treatment.

Confirming the incident, Igembe South police chief Jane Nyakeruma said the man entered the station through one of the gates hiding a club and a panga under his clothes.

She said Mr Thuranira went to one of their vehicle and started hitting it with the club.

"Our officers were alert from the moment he started entering the gate and when they tried to stop him, he started running towards the other end of the station," said the police boss.

RUNNING AWAY

While running away, Mr Thuranira started smashing the window panes of the office belonging to the officer commanding the station.

One of officers shot in the air to scare the man who was threatening to cut an officer with the panga.

He was shot after he refused to leave the station.

Mr Thuranira was later discharged and put into custody at Maua Police Station.