By DARLINGTON MANYARA

More by this Author

A policeman and a woman accused of robbing Tharaka-Nithi Deputy Governor Eliud Mati of Sh3.5 million were charged Monday with robbery with violence.

Constable Kipyegon Jospath and Rose Kajira Mburio denied the charges before Meru Principal Magistrate Stella Abuya.

Ms Kajira also faced a second charge of handling stolen money.

The court heard that on October 12, in the Kinoru area of Makutano township, jointly and while armed with a Ceska pistol, they robbed Dr Mati of Sh3.5 million and also wounded him.

The prosecution told the court that on the same day, at Kenya Commercial Bank's Isiolo branch, Ms Kajira assisted in the disposal of Sh1.4 million for the benefit of Constable Kipyegon when sher had reason to believe it was stolen money.

Through their defence lawyers Kiogora Mugambi, Kiutha Arithi, Calvin Otieno, Evans Mutegi and Kimathi Kibiti, they applied to be released on bail but the court declined.