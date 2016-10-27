By DICKSON MWITI

More by this Author

An Administration Police officer has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for defiling a minor.

Joseph Mutua of the Laare Police Station was found guilty by a Maua court of defiling a 13-year-old girl in December 2010.

The accused and the girl had purported to have since married and that the complainant had gone back to secondary school.

Resident Magistrate Oscar Wanyaga said the case was unique due to evidence given in court.

Mr Wanyaga said a claim of marriage after the offence has been committed can only be used as a mitigating factor in the case and not as a defence.

Mr Mutua confessed that he committed the crime but said he did not know the girl was under 18 years.

He said the girl lied to him that she had cleared secondary school and only discovered later that she was a minor.

The girl was taken in by Ripples International, a non-governmental organisation that fights sexual abuse of girls.

She gave birth at the organisation before leaving.

Ripples Executive Director Mercy Chidi welcomed the ruling, saying the case had taken six years because police were reluctant to investigate their colleague.

The organisation sued the police before they were compelled to investigate.