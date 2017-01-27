By DAVID MUCHUI

By AGNES ABOO

Cord leader Raila Odinga has accused Jubilee supporters of branding him an enemy of the Mount Kenya region.

Speaking Thursday at Makutano in Meru Town, Mr Odinga accused the government of propagating corruption, tribalism and theft and being enemies of devolution.

He received a warm welcome at Makutano, Kianjai, Muriri, Maili Tatu and Laare towns, where he hit out at President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto for not resolving the doctors’ strike.

“The deputy president has been dishing out money in fundraisers yet they cannot give doctors the money to return to work,” said Mr Odinga.

The former Prime Minister, who was accompanied by Kitutu Masaba MP Timothy Bosire, said he is confident of beating Jubilee in the August general elections and asked the Ameru to vote him in.

HELP ME BECOME PRESIDENT

“I urge you to register as voters and help me to become president in the coming elections,” said Mr Odinga.

“I am not an enemy of the Meru people. I have worked with Tigania East MP Mpuru Aburi and Senator Kiraitu Murungi for many years.

“When I was Roads minister, I brought the now-Tanzania President John Magufuli to open the Meru-Maua road. I oversaw the designing of most of roads being constructed in Meru.”

On the doctors’ and lecturers’ strikes, Mr Odinga said Kenya is sick and only the opposition has the cure.

CATTLE RUSTLING

Mr Odinga said Jubilee has failed to initiate substantial development and to contain cattle rustling along the Meru-Isiolo border.

He reiterated that the “faulty” 2016 KCSE exam results were nothing to celebrate about.

Mr Odinga accused Mr Aburi of going behind his back to become a Jubilee “sycophant”.

“I raised Mr Aburi from a mere councillor until he became an MP,” said Mr Odinga.

“He told me he wants to be in Jubilee because it has support here.

“Didn’t the people of Meru know he was in ODM?” Mr Odinga asked.