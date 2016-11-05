Residents demand probe after death of man

By DAVID MUCHUI

Residents of Uruku in Meru on Saturday held demonstrations outside Uruku police post protesting the death of a suspect in one of the cells.

Mr David Nkunga, 48, died on November 1, 2016 at the facility where he was being held for being drunk and disorderly.

Police said the deceased had committed suicide by hanging himself using a scarf in one of the cells.

He tied it to the window grill.

A resident of Uruku in Meru is blocked by a police officer from accessing Uruku police post on November 5, 2016 where they said a man died while in custody. PHOTO | PHOEBE OKALL | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Imenti Central OCPD Boniface Lisiolo said Mr Nkonge was booked around midday on October 31.

“The suspect was found dangling from a scarf. We are still investigating the issue. The body was discovered by a police officer who was doing a routine check at around 2.10 am,” he said.

However, Ms Lucy Kinoti, a relative said postmortem results indicate that the deceased was strangled and had several injuries on his body.

Police officers armed with teargas canisters kept the residents at bay.

"The police lied to us that he committed suicide, but postmortem results have shown otherwise. We are demanding the prosecution of the officers who were involved," Ms Kinoti said.

Mr Nicholas Kirimi, a resident, said police should explain why the deceased was allowed to enter the cell with a scarf.

"The police should tell us where the man got the scarf from. They should also explain how a drunk man could climb the wall to hang himself on a window grill. The claim by police does not add up, " Mr Kirimi said.

The residents also want the police post run by Imenti South Police Division since it is located in the sub county.