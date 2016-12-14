By DAVID MUCHUI

An Administration Police officer guarding a building in Igoji, Meru County, has been stabbed to death and her gun stolen in an attempted robbery.

One of the three robbers was also killed by a mob as he attempted to escape on foot on Wednesday.

Igoji East MCA John Kireria said the AP officer and her colleague were attacked by the gang outside Capital Sacco.

FLED SCENE

"The three had kept vigil near the sacco [offices] for about an hour before one of them stabbed the female officer and took her gun. She died while being rushed to hospital," Mr Kireria said.

He said they are pursuing the two gang members who fled with the gun.

Scene where the officer was stabbed on December 14, 2016. PHOTO | KENNEDY KIMANTHI | NATION MEDIA GROUP.

"We have information that they have been seen fleeing on foot towards Kanyakine. We are going after them. They did not manage to enter the sacco," he said.