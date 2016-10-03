By DARLINGTON MANYARA

A prison warder who shot and critically injured a woman who later died in hospital will be charged with murder.

Constable Douglas Asuma was facing attempted murder and threatening to kill charges.

Police said the charges will be substituted with murder.

Constable Asuma was accused of firing three bullets from a G3 riffle with an aim to kill Catherine Muthoni Nyawira on August 29 outside Uruku GK prison.

He was also charged with threatening to kill his lover Janice Kawira.

Ms Nyawira, aged 32 and a mother of three, died on September 25 at Kenyatta National Hospital.

She had been admitted to the hospital in a coma with bullets lodged in her head. She had been in coma since she was admitted on August 29.

Constable Asuma is out on Sh1 million bond.