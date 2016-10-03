Six seek running mate post in Mbarire's governorship quest

By CHARLES WANYORO

Six people from Mbeere South constituency have expressed interest in being Runyenjes MP Cecily Mbarire’s running mate for the gubernatorial seat.

But Embu County Assembly Speaker Kariuki Mate, who is leading the campaigns for Ms Mbarire, said they were keen on picking a person from the expansive constituency to boost inclusivity.

Speaking at Makawani village during a housewarming party hosted by Assembly Majority Leader Andrew Musakwa, Mr Mate said they were yet to settle on a particular candidate and would consult widely.

Among those seeking the post is Mavuria MCA and Budget Committee Chairman Joseph Mwaniki.

However, Mr Musakwa said the post should be reserved for a person from Mwea ward, which is predominantly inhabited by the Kamba community.

He said the Embu and Mbeere communities had most of the seats and it was only fair for gubernatorial contesters to appoint someone from Mwea.

The current Deputy Governor, Dorothy Nditi, hails from Mavuria ward in Mbeere South constituency.

“We will only support a candidate who will appoint a running mate from this ward, we don’t want to be isolated,” he said.

He said the Kamba community was ready to support an aspirant from Mbeere for the seat of Member of Parliament.

The current MP is Mutava Musyimi, from Mwea ward.

“We had an agreement (with the Mbeere) that we shall have an MP for 10 years and then had it over to the Mbeere community. It is only fair that we get a deputy governor,” Mr Musakwa added.

Ms Mbarire, who was present, appealed for support, saying she should not be discriminated against for being a woman.

She said she had gained enough experience having served as an MP for close to 15 years.

“What matters is not the anatomy but the brain and ability to serve people. Women don’t discriminate [against others] since they have no tribe or clan. I will ensure that every corner of the county has its rightful share of resources,” Ms Mbarire said.

She added that there was little to show for the amount that the county had received from the national government for the past three years.

Martin Wambora is the governor.