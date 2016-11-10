By DICKSON MWITI

A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier who died in an attack in Somalia was buried at his home in Kaibu, Meru County.

Lieutenant Dedan Karithi Karuti died after the vehicle they were travelling in was hit by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on Warei –Elwak road last week.

The 26-year-old who was a platoon commander of the 17th battalion joined the army as a cadet officer in September 2013 and had only served for three years before his death.

“Karithi was a disciplined and hardworking officer and ready to pay the price by protecting Kenyan territorial integrity in Somalia,” said Brigadier General William Shume, the commander of the 6 brigade where the late Karithi was a member.

Brig Shume termed the loss as painful.

Captain Simiyu Wanyonyi comforted the bereaved family terming late Karithi as a hero.