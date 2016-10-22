Solve health crises or quit - leaders tell Munya

By DICKSON MWITI

By LUCAS BARASA

Meru leaders have asked Governor Peter Munya to quit if he fails to end the three-week long health workers strike.

Senator Kiraitu Murungi, Igembe South MP Mithika Linturi and Women Rep Florence Kajuju, on Saturday said the sector is facing problems due to poor governance.

"The strike is a sign of bad leadership," Mr Murungi, who said he will vie for Meru governorship in the 2017 polls, said.

Ms Kajuju said there was no need for Mr Munya to continue heading the county while locals fail to get medical treatment.

The senator rubbished claims Mr Munya's made during Mashujaa Day celebrations that the industrial action was politically motivated.

"He should try and sought his own mess. His arrogance will not take Meru anywhere," the senator said.

He told Governor Munya to work on a return-to-work formula to solve the strike.

Mr Linturi added: "Women have nowhere to deliver. Our people are dying. Mr Munya should come to reason and resolve the strike."

Addressing the media at Mr Linturi's home in Anchenge, they said it was a shame that residents were now seeking treatment in neighbouring Isiolo, Tharaka-Nithi and Laikipia counties - which used to rely on Meru.

Additionally, expressed concern over hunger in parts of Meru saying the devolved unit had failed to ensure adequate food production.

Mr Murungi said it was shameful for the county to be relying on relief instead of producing bumper harvest and selling to other parts of the country.

He said the county government should invest in agriculture to increase yields.

Ms Kajuju called on the government to supply more food to areas prone to drought.