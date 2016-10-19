Meru County govt sacks 1,800 striking health workers

Wednesday October 19 2016

A man walks in the compound of the deserted

A man walks in the compound of the deserted Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital following the ongoing strike by health workers. The county government has said it has sacked the striking medics. FILE PHOTO | PHOEBE OKALL | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

By LUCAS BARASA
The Meru County government has said that all the 1,800 striking health workers have been fired for disobeying notice requiring them to return to work.

Health Chief Officer James Gitonga and assistant director of communications in charge of Health Gakii Murungi said the county has invited applications to fill the vacancies.

Ms Murungi told the Nation on Tuesday evening that the decision to sack the workers was reached after they failed to resume duty despite the county fulfilling all their grievances regarding promotions.

She said 64 low cadre workers had been promoted while those in senior positions had been asked to apply but they still boycotted work paralysing operations.

She said the workers were last Friday issued with a notice to return to work.

The health workers' strike entered its third week Tuesday.

