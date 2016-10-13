By DAVID MUCHUI

More by this Author

Striking Meru County health workers have requested for enhanced police security during their demonstrations today as the strike enters the eighth day.

Their request comes after a group of young people on Monday pelted them with stones outside the county headquarters in Meru Town during their demonstrations.

The youths were dispersed by police as the health workers scampered for safety.

The medics had marched to the county offices seeking audience with Governor Peter Munya to present their grievances regarding their promotions.

Speaking to Nation.co.ke on Wednesday, Kenya National Union of Nurses (Knun) Meru chairman Mugambi Bakari said they had requested for more police officers during their street demonstrations.

He also called for the arrest of the youths who attacked them.

“We will be back to the streets of Meru Town tomorrow (Thursday) as we demand our promotions. We have met the Meru Town OCS who has assured us that security will be beefed up.

“We also wanted to know whether the suspects who threw stones at us have been arrested,” Mr Bakari said.

DEMANDING FOR RIGHTS

Knun Secretary-General Nesbit Mugendi condemned the incident, saying they would not be cowed from demanding for their rights.

“Health workers expect the police to provide adequate security because we are holding peaceful demonstrations,” Mr Mugendi said.

He said they will remain on the streets until the county government promotes health workers within the promised timelines.

“We are not holding any more negotiations because we agreed with what the county government proposed.

“They promised to promote workers within two weeks. We will be checking to see the progress they have made but we are not going back to work until the deal is implemented,” he said.

But Meru Health Chief Officer James Gitonga said the promotions were to be effected in two weeks on condition that the health workers did not go on strike.

“The process stopped because the health workers went on strike,” Dr Gitonga said.

Meru County Director of Communications Simon Kobia also condemned the stoning incident.

He said the suspects should be arrested and face the full force of the law.