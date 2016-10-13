By DICKSON MWITI

Thimbili Day Secondary School in Igembe Central has been closed indefinitely after students went on the rampage and attempted to burn a laboratory.

The students, however, managed to break the laboratory’s window panes but parents and locals thwarted their attempt to burn down the building.

Some students and parents were left with injuries following the ensuing stone throwing by the learners.

The students left the school after they were overpowered by locals and the parents.

Mr Francis Kirimi said he heard students making noise early Thursday and went to see what was going on.

“I found them fighting with the parents and I joined since I didn’t want them to burn the school that we have been struggling to build,” he said.

He said efforts to calm down the students were futile as they chanted calling for the transfer of the school’s deputy principal.

The school’s principal, Bridget Baariu, however, said the students did not state the cause of their protest.

Some of the window panes at Thimbili Day Secondary School in Igembe Central, Meru that were destroyed by rioting students on October 13, 2016. PHOTO | DICKSON MWITI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

THEFT FROM LIBRARY

She said on Wednesday, teachers confiscated 80 text books the students had stolen from the library.

“I was called by a student last night who informed me they were planning to strike. I don’t think the strike [has anything to do with] the books,” she said.

She added: “They refused to listen to me and said my deputy should go first and this might be the cause of the whole issue.

“I understand he has been taking stringent disciplinary measures against the students and this is what should be done.”

She said the students might have been incited by those who had transferred from other schools.

Ms Baariu said they would hold a meeting with the board of management on Friday to decide on what to do next.

Athiru Rujine MCA Julius Kabira thanked parents and locals for preventing the students from destroying the school.