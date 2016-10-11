Their case will be heard on January 30.

By ISABEL GITHAE

Two men and a woman were earlier today released on Sh100,000 bond each after they were charged with forgery at a Meru court.

Stephen Bension Muriungi Alias Isaack Kinyua, Regina Gatwiri Alias Mary Kagendo Kamundi and Isaack Kinyua alias Mutiga Iraru were charged with forging title deeds in their names before Meru Principal Magistrate Monica Maroro.

The court heard that on an unknown date at unknown place jointly with others who were not in court, they forged land titles from the Ministry of Lands to be issued to Mr Isaack Kinyua and Elvis Victor Muriuki.

On July 21 in Meru town, they conspired to defraud Bessy Gatwiri of Sh420, 000 pretending to be selling her land.

Muriungi was accused of giving fake title deed to Kiogora Mugambi.

Kinyua was also charged with obtaining Sh50, 000 from Patrick Mutugi Mbae pretending to be selling land to him on February 26.

They all denied the charges.