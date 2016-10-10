By DARLINGTON MANYARA

Three suspected poachers have been arraigned before a Meru court and charged with illegal possession of 10 pieces of ivory worth Sh3.3 million.

Samuel Masimbi, Nyerere Mutea and Nyaga Edward faced two charges for possessing and dealing with wildlife trophies without a permit from the government.

They were arrested on Saturday with the elephants tusks weighing 22 kilograms by police officers working on a tipoff from members of public outside the Meru Safari hotel.

They denied the charges before Meru Principal Magistrate Monica Maroro.

Through their lawyer Calvin Otieno they pleaded with the magistrate to be freed on a reasonable cash bail pending trial.

“They reside in Mitunguu within Meru County and they have assured me they know the repercussions of jumping bail. Since the prosecution has no compelling reasons to warrant them being remanded, they can be admitted to bail which is also their constitutional right,” said Mr Otieno.

But the prosecution led by prosecuting Counsel James Murage opposed their release on bail saying police have asked for seven days to conclude the investigations.

“The offence committed is a larger organized crime. As the prosecution, we are opposing the accused being freed on bail at this stage,” Mr Murage said.

The prosecutor added that the investigations will be conducted by different state agencies.