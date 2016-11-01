Three in hospital after eating bad meat

Tuesday November 1 2016

The entrance of the Meru Teaching and Referral

The entrance of the Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital's Casualty Department. Three people were rushed to the hospital after consuming bad meat. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP  

By DARLINGTON MANYARA
Three people were rushed to hospital after consuming meat from a cow suspected to have died of anthrax.

Imenti North Public Health Officer Charles Njoka said his officers visited the village, where more people are believed to have eaten the meat but failed to seek medical attention.

“People who handled the carcass developed boils on their bodies and were taken to hospital for treatment.

“There are no casualties and we have educated people on how they should handle dead animals,” Mr Njoka said.

He urged members of the public to contact the veterinary department before slaughtering sick animals.

Joy Nkatha, the owner of the cow, said the animal seemed unwell before it died.

She said no one from her household consumed the meat but farmers rearing pigs and those with dogs took portions of the dead cow for their animals.

Five pigs and several dogs are reported to have died after consuming the carcass in Magundu Village.