Torch to celebrate devolution arrives in Meru

A torch to celebrate success of devolution in past four years will be in Meru Saturday.

Council of Governors (CoG) chairman Peter Munya is to receive the "Devolution Torch" in Maili Tatu grounds.

The torch was launched in Wajir on October 6, before moving to Kitui and Makueni counties.

From Meru where it will go round all the nine sub counties for three days, the torch caravan will head to Kisumu, Vihiga, Kakamega, Trans Nzoia and Turkana counties, according to a statement from the CoG.

Dubbed the “Devolution Torch,” it is to give Kenyans a chance “to assess, celebrate, appreciate and take stock of the achievements for the last four years of devolution.

According to CoG: “There has been tremendous progress made in the implementation of the 14 devolved functions.”

The functions cut across Early Childhood Education and Vocational Youth Polytechnics, Health, Infrastructure, Energy and Environment, ICT, Trade, Industry and Investment, Co-operatives and Enterprises, Agriculture, Public Participation, Planning and Budgeting, Water, Natural Resources and Mining and Roads etc.

“This platform will also discuss matters of Gender, youth, children and PWDs in with regard to inclusion of marginalised groups in all county matters,” the statement said.

The Devolution torch will visit each county for three days before being handed over to another.

In Meru, Mr Munya boasts of achievements in health, agriculture and infrastructure.

He has built and upgraded a number of health facilities, hired workers, done a 10-kilometre tarmac road using cheap technology from Malaysia and revived a coffee milling plant.