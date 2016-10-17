Two Ugandans fined Sh10,000 for illegal stay in Meru
Two Ugandans were Monday fined Sh10,000 each after pleading guilty of being in the country illegally.
Tabitha Jamal and Matovu Mohamed appeared before Meru principal magistrate Stella Abuya.
Prosecution Counsel Antony Musyoka told the court that the two were found at Kooje area in Meru town when they were arrested.
The two said they had come to Kenya to start a fish business which a friend was to introduce them to.
Asked how they crossed the border, they said the same person had misled them and they paid him money for the passports and transport.
They produced passports before the court which had no official stamps.
Ms Abuya said they would be deported back to Uganda after paying the fine.