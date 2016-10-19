Watchman slapped with 14-year jail term for sodomy

By DARLINGTON MANYARA

More by this Author

A watchman is to serve 14 years imprisonment for sodomising an 11-year old boy.

Meru resident magistrate Eva Wambugu convicted Julius Gikundi, 65, saying the prosecution led by Ms Claire Muriithi had proved the case beyond any reasonable doubt.

The guard was charged for committing the offence on diverse dates between December 30 and December 31, 2013 while at Munithu Primary School in Imenti North.

The boy was in the school field watching a football match when the accused called him at his house within and sodomised him.

After the ordeal Gikundi warned the boy that he would kill him if he told anyone.

The following day, when the boy went back to the school’s field to cut grass, the guard called him and asked him to go to his house at about 2pm.

The boy was in company of two other boys and Gikundi gave them sugarcane. As they left his house he asked them to return at night to celebrate as they usher in the New Year.

The boys returned in evening and after the two left the complainant remained.

For the second time Gikundi slept with the boy in his bed and sodomised him.

The court was told that on January 1, 2014 at 6am when the boy went home his father inquired where he had spent the night and the boy informed him that he was with Gikundi. He told his parents he was sodomised, the court heard.