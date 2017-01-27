By AGNES ABOO

By DAVID MUCHUI

Police have arrested a man who clung onto Cord leader Raila Odinga’s chopper on Thursday in Meru County.

Julius Rigo, who hails from Kangeta, Igembe Central sub-county, is being held at Maua Police station.

Meru County Police Commander Nelson Taliti confirmed the arrest.

After the dangerous ride, Mr Taliti said, Mr Rigo was dropped off at Athima Primary School grounds in an emergency landing.

He managed to alight and escaped unhurt more than 15 kilometres from Maili Tatu grounds where the chopper took off.

In an interview with Nation.co.ke, Mr Rigo said he is his diehard supporter of Mr Odinga and wanted to go with him his home and secure a job.

The class four drop out said he is from a family with a myriad of problems which he wanted to escape from.

He ekes a living by catching moles in the farms, digging latrines and harvesting miraa.

Mr Odinga had visited the region for a voter registration drive.

The man took security officers by surprise when he clung on the chopper at Maili Tatu grounds in Igembe Central when the former prime minister was taking off for Nairobi.

The police officers who were present were caught unawares when the man held on the chopper’s skids during lift-off and started waving to the crowd.

When the pilot heard screams from the crowd he tried to slow down to allow him alight but the man continued clinging onto the chopper waving to the crowd.

Residents said Mr Rigo had vowed to accompany Cord leader back to Nairobi as that was the only chance he could have a chopper ride.

“He was saying that he wanted to board a chopper for the first day and that must be Mr Raila Odinga’s,” Mr John Mwiti said.

Locals accused police of laxity following the incident saying the suspect could have been stopped if the officers present were vigilant.