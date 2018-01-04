Court revokes nomination of 12 Migori MCAs

By ELISHA OTIENO

ODM suffered a blow Thursday after a magistrate revoked the nomination of 12 Migori County MCAs.

The court subsequently nullified the gazette notice that listed their nomination.

Rongo magistrate Mr Raymond Langat told the party to observe gender rule in the new selection.

The court found the nominations were conducted in a defective manner.

The case was filed by some voters who were dissatisfied by the ODM list of nominated MCAs.

Mr Langat said the political party’s tribunal had raised pertinent issues regarding the list of nominees but the party ignored and later submitted the contentious names to the electoral body for gazettement.

The court only upheld the nomination of Ms Philister Atieno, who was picked to represent special interest group.