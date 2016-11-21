Crisis after 300 county workers strike, demand pay

By ELISHA OTIENO

Over 300 casual workers employed by Migori County government downed tools on Monday demanding to be paid salary arrears for three months, paralysing service delivery.

They deserted their work stations in the eight sub-counties and camped at the county headquarters in Migori Town for the better part of the day.

The workers, who are mostly sweepers and revenue collectors said they were unable to lead normal lives with some of them saying they had already been kicked out of their houses by their landlords for defaulting on rent payment.

Each of them is paid Sh10,000 monthly.

They taunted senior County Government officials who passed-by as they headed to their offices.

"We have suffered for a very long time...We need our pay so as to meet our financial obligations," said their Spokesman Mboya Juma.

The casuals also complained about the delay in employing them permanently saying they had been fed empty promises for long.

The workers were later addressed by the County Secretary Christopher Rusana who promised that their arrears will be settled in the coming days.