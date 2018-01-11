Man trapped in Migori mine rescued

By ELISHA OTIENO

A man who was trapped in a gold mine in Migori for two days has been rescued.

Mr Joseph Otieno was trapped in Kanyasrega mines on Monday evening and was rescued on Wednesday evening.

His three colleagues were however rescued on Monday.

Mr Kepha Nyamita, the county executive member in charge of disaster said they had to use an excavator to remove soil from the mine.

The victim was taken to hospital.