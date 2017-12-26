By ELISHA OTIENO

Migori County has revoked employment letters issued by the suspended public service board.

The county's director of communications, Mr Nicholas Anyuor, said the letters were recalled after it emerged that some people might have been employed irregularly.

“The letters have been revoked, pending investigations. The exact number of affected employees will be known after the probe,” he said.

Mr Anyuor, also Governor Okoth Obado's spokesman, refuted claims of a witch hunt, saying the administration is only interested in establishing whether everything was done “in a fair and just manner”.

On Friday, Mr Obado sent the board on compulsory leave to pave way for investigations into alleged misconduct.

Six board commissioners, led by chairman Peterlis Nyatuga, will be on leave for at least 90 days during which the probe will be done.

Only chief executive Martin Shikuku Arondo will remain in office during that period.