By ELISHA OTIENO

More by this Author

Migori governor has failed to convince staff on strike to resume work.

The workers told Governor Okoth Obado that all their grievances must first be fully addressed.

The more than 1,600 workers in the eight sub-counties deserted their work places on Thursday, following a directive the previous day.

"Please go back to work and continue rendering services to the public. Problems are not solved through demonstrations," he told them in Migori town.

However, Kenya County Government Workers Union leaders maintained that the employees will stay away until their grievances are tackled.

The employees are demanding salary arrears of Sh135 million dating back 10 years.

They are also complaining of delayed promotions and the failure to absorb casual workers who were hired seven years ago.

Traders operating at the open-air markets have had a field day as no levy was collected.