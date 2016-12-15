By ELISHA OTIENO

About 1,600 employees of the Migori County government have downed their tools, paralysing operations, demanding to be paid salary arrears.

The workers deserted their work places on Thursday in the eight sub-counties in compliance with a directive issued by the Kenya County Government Workers Union officials on Wednesday.

The officials had asked their members to stay away from work from Thursday until their grievances are addressed by the county.

The employees are demanding salary arrears amounting to Sh135 million dating back ten years ago.

Traders are having a field day in the various open air markets as there are no revenue collectors in sight.

Matatu operators in Migori, Awendo, Rongo, Sori, Isebania and Kehancha could not hide their happiness as they were not asked to pay for parking.

The union’s officials said the strike will last until their grievances are fully addressed.

Apart from the unpaid dues, the workers are also complaining about delayed promotions and failure to permanently employ casual workers who were hired seven years ago.

“We had issued a strike notice and now we have downed tools. We will desert our offices until our issues are fully [sorted out],” said Mr Baraza Nguka, the union's Migori Branch secretary-general said.

INDUSTRIAL COURT RULING

He said their employer has ignored a past ruling by the Industrial court that directed the county government to pay them their dues.

“Counties inherited assets and liabilities of the former councils and we will not entertain any argument to the contrary,” said Mr Charles Opiyo, the union's branch chairman.

He claimed meetings with the county administration have not borne fruit as their issues are not handled seriously.

“We have already grounded the operations of the county government and no amount of intimidation will make us abandon the strike,” said Mr Opiyo.

He said the strike is protected by the law and that the workers should not get worried.

Only about 500 employees who were freshly recruited by the county are not members of the union.

The striking employees are mainly revenue collectors, parking attendants, cleaners and clerks.

Migori County Direction of Communication Nicholas Anyuor said the County Secretary Christopher Rusana is handling the matter.

But attempts to reach Mr Rusana on his phone were futile as he was said to be in a meeting.