Armed robbers Tuesday night shot and killed a teacher was on dead at the Isebania border town in Migori County, sparking demonstrations that have disrupted transport on the Kenya-Tanzania highway on Wednesday.

Mr Kaisam Kerata was killed 50 metres from a police station in the town by the gunmen who had broken into a nearby shop.

The deceased was buying foodstuff at an adjacent shop when he met his death at around 8pm, according to the police.

Two other people sustained bullet wounds and are still receiving treatment at local hospitals.

Following the killing, protestors blocked the busy Kenya-Tanzania highway, accusing police of laxity in protecting residents.

The officers had to fire several shots in the air to scare away the residents in a bid to clear the highway.

Migori County Police Commander David Kirui said the robbers stole Sh430,000 from the shop before escaping to Tanzania on a motorcycle.

He said they are still pursuing the killers.

MORE KILLINGS

Separately, four people were also killed in Migori County on Tuesday on a day of deadly attacks and vicious revenge missions.

Mr Evans Onyango was reportedly killed in Kameji Village, North Kamagambo Ward in Rongo Sub-County by a group of people and his body dumped by the roadside.

Relatives later visited the scene and found a cap belonging to one of the suspected killers.

Angered by the death, they went on mission to look for the killers of their kin.

While they were still at the scene, a man who had a blood-stained shirt passed by and was hacked to death.

"The relatives grabbed the suspect and hacked him to death on the spot," said Mr Kirui.

They then went looking for the owner of the cap.

Once they found him they also killed him.

FORCED TO NAME OTHERS

"But before they killed him, the suspect was forced to mention some two more names of people they were with and the crowd also pursued one and killed him," added Mr Kirui.

Police later collected the four bodies and took them to a local mortuary.

“Although the three people were killed by a mob, we are pursuing prime suspects," the police boss said.

It was not immediately confirmed if those killed by the relatives were behind the first killing.

"I cannot confirm if the three victims are the people who killed Mr Onyango because the mob killed the trio without any investigations being done by the law enforcers," stated the police boss.

Mr Kirui asked the residents to stop killing suspects and instead hand them to the authorities.