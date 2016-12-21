By ELISHA OTIENO

Migori Governor Okoth Obado has threatened to sack more than 1,600 county workers who have gone on strike demanding that they be paid pending salaries.

The governor said there are many people who are looking for the jobs left by the workers and warned that those participating in the work boycott risked being sent home if they did not resume work by Tuesday, December 20, 2016.

“Their posts will be declared vacant and new people recruited. There are many Kenyans who lack jobs and who will be happy to work in my administration,” he said.

Mr Obado further claimed that the workers are being incited by his political enemies to undermine his government.

The workers want to be paid their salary arrears amounting to Sh135 million.

“The arrears should have been paid by the defunct local authorities and not me. I know politics is at play here but I will sack them if they cannot resume duty,” he added.

GOVERNOR MISLED

However, the workers have said they will not be intimidated by the sacking threats and accused the governor of being misadvised by his handlers regarding their demands.

They warned that no amount of intimidation and threats will make them go back to work.

“He is being misled on our issues by some self-seekers around him. I wish he could see this in good time,” said Mr Baraza Nguka, the Migori Kenya County Government Workers Union branch secretary.

The employees appeared incensed by the sack threats from the county boss.

The union officials told the workers to stay put on strike “until all our demands are met.”

REVENUE LOSS

“We will be on strike until next year if our issues are not addressed and no amount of intimidation will make us change our mind,” said Mr Charles Opiyo, the union’s branch chairman.

The county administration has already lost over Sh50 million in uncollected revenue since the strike began last Thursday.

The county is already choking with garbage following the strike.

The garbage is strewn all over in Migori, Awendo, Rongo, Uriri and Isebania border towns and in the adjoining estates.

Cleaners are among the employees of the county administration who have downed tools.

Residents have called for a quick resolution of the row, warning that disease outbreak is now imminent.

"We want the workers’ leaders and the county administration to quickly agree on how to solve the stand-off. The strike has now paralysed service delivery," said a trader, Mr Peter Otieno.