Migori officials sent on compulsory leave

By ELISHA OTIENO

The entire Migori public service board has been sent on compulsory leave to pave way for investigation into claims of gross misconduct.

The six board commissioners led by their chairman Peterlis Nyatuga, will stay at home for at least 90 days when the probe is expected to be completed.

Only the chief executive Martin Shikuku Arondo will remain in the office during the period.

'NOT AWARE'

Vehicles attached to the officials have been taken away and they have been asked not to show up at their offices during the period they are under investigation.

In an interview with the Nation, Mr Nyatuga said he was not aware why they were sent on compulsory leave.

“I have called a board meeting on Wednesday week to deliberate on our next plan,” Mr Nyatuga.

Sources privy to the matter one of the board members attempted to employ a wife to one of the commissioners as a human resource officer in the county government, a move that angered some leaders.

The board is also being accused of skewed employment processes and corruption.

'WITCH HUNT'

In response, one of the commissioners who requested to remain anonymous, said they were victims of political witch hunt.

“We have committed no offence…many people here have employed their wives and relatives and nobody is complaining. Any qualified Kenyan has a right to any job,” he said.

The letters sending home the board were signed by the county secretary Christopher Rusana.

The move to send home the board, the chairman said, could stall pending recruitment, promotions and extension of contracts for officers whose tenures have expired.

“Without the commissioners, the board is dead. The secretariat only implements decisions of the commissioners,” said Mr Nyatuga.

The director of communications at the county government Nicholas Anyuor said they will issue a comprehensive statement after the completion of the probe.

“The accusations are still allegations and I do not want to delve much into them at this point,” he said.