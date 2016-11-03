Agency arrests 70 'quacks', closes 70 chemists

By WACHIRA MWANGI

More than 70 quack pharmacists have been arrested and 70 chemists operating illegally have been closed in the Coast region following an ongoing clamping of illegally operating facilities by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board.

The Board’s Senior Inspector of Drugs Julius Kaluai told the Nation on Thursday that the routine inspection on illegal facilities has so far been conducted in Lamu, Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa Counties.

“Up to today we have managed to make and average of 70 arrests within the Coast region, these people have appeared in court and charged with various offences including operating without a licence from the Board,” Mr Kaluai said.

We are still going on with this crack down and we want to assure the public that they will be safe and should also receive safe medication.

Mr Kaluai added that the Board officers who have been camping in the region for the last one week will comb through various settlements where the chemists have mushroomed.

Some chemists within Bamburi, Mshomoroni, Junda, Bombolulu, Likoni and Nyali remained closed after they got wind of the inspection.

Coast Regional Pharmacy and Poisons Head Arogo Paddy said there were only 6, 000 registered chemists across the country and urged the members of the public to purchase drugs from certified facilities.

Mr Kaluai said they will continue with the surveillance to ensure that the illegally operating chemists are closed down.

“The law requires that the annual licences are displayed fully in a place that the public can see it. Failure to display it is an illegality by itself,” Mr Kaluai added.

Members of the public are also asked to look out for banners from the Board which has a Health Safety Code they can send an SMS to 21031 to verify the legitimacy of the facility and the person operating it.

“Every registered pharmacists in the country is enrolled in our systems and we can be able to tell the face, name and the qualification,” Mr Kaluai said.